CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. 261,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,330. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $175.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNOOC by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after acquiring an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNOOC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

