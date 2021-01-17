Clarius Group LLC Purchases 618 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in MetLife by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

