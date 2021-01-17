Clarius Group LLC Invests $496,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.46.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.27 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.42.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

