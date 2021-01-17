Clarius Group LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.