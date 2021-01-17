Clarius Group LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $255.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

