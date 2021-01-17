Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

NYSE APH opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

