Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $411.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

