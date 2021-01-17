Clarius Group LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

NSC stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

