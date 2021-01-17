CIBC Raises Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE ATZ opened at C$26.38 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.20 and a 1-year high of C$26.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.78.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

