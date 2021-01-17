CIBC Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $46.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

