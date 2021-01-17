CIBC Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

