CIBC Increases Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$18.00

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

TSE:APHA opened at C$15.82 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -38.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

