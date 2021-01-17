CIBC Increases Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$23.00

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.39.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.08.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

