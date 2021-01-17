Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 283,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 119,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.12 million, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 453,311 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

