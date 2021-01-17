China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

