Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $76.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

CHWY stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $115.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,114 shares of company stock worth $47,304,865 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chewy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

