Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.12.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 10,244,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,501,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

