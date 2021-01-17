Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 10,244,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,501,210. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

