Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $4.56. Charah Solutions shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 530,191 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

