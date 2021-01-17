CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$18.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.