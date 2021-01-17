Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

CIA stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

