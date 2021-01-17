CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$1.80

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.96.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

CEU opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.