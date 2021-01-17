CertiK (CTK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.08 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and $3.08 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00254463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00070606 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.49 or 0.97615684 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,850,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,285,232 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

