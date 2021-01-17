Celo Dollar Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $26.45 million and $160,701.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.87 or 0.00533634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.03 or 0.04135683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013141 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016582 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 26,337,047 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

