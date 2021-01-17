Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBMG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 21,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,077. The firm has a market cap of $352.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

