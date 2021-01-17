Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.76% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.