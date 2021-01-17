Catex Token (CATT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $803.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $347,105.51 and approximately $803.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

