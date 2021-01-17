Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,214.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

