Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Trading Down 11.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares fell 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.43. 572,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 499,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

