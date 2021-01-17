Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.88 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

