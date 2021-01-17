Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 587,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,425. Cardlytics has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $332,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,780 shares of company stock valued at $14,653,721. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

