Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CNQ stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 10,980,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,562. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

