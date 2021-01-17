Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

