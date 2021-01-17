Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

