Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Shares Gap Down to $94.10

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.10, but opened at $91.10. Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 51,362 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £689.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,090.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

In related news, insider Alan McIntosh bought 32,897,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

