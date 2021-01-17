Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Down to $385.00

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $351.00. Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 385.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

