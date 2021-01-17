Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZLFY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

