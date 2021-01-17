Bryan J. Knutson Sells 4,500 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TITN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $502.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

