Brokers Issue Forecasts for JSR Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of JSR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

JSCPY opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. JSR has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

