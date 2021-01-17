Brokers Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $144.61 on Friday. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

