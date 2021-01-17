Brokerages Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target at $27.33

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 190,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,142,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

