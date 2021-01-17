Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Energy Recovery reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,449 shares of company stock worth $2,348,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,503. The stock has a market cap of $814.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

