Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.