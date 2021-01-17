Brokerages Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 4,072,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,451. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

