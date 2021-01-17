Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.88 Million

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $44.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $45.39 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $177.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.69 million, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CSR opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $949.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

