Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $238,351.60 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $445.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

