British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

