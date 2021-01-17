BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 56.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 399.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.