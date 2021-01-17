Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after buying an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $11,650,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

VIRT stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

