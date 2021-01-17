Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

XEL stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

