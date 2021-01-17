Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.